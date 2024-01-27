Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

About Volkswagen

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 175,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

