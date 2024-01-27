Regions Financial’s (RF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 7,811,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,104,859. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.