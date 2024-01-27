Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of RTO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 646,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,075. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,291,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter worth $63,030,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $21,535,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

