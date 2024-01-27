Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

