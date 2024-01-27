Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 5.6 %

RSG stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.38 million, a PE ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

