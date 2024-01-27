Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.36) price target on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Up 5.6 %
RSG stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.38 million, a PE ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.37).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
