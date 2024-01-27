Reviewing MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) & Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

25.6% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royce Micro-Cap Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $60.09 million 15.40 $1.29 million $1.33 10.66

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Royce Micro-Cap Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 32.40% 11.51% 4.58%

Dividends

Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.