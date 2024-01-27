Robert W. Baird Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.73.

PLD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

