Robert W. Baird Trims Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $108.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

