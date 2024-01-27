Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35.

Roblox stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 4,355,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.70. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

