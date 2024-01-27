Roblox’s (RBLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. 4,350,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

