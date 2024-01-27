Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.68. The company had a trading volume of 426,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,288. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.48 and its 200-day moving average is $508.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

