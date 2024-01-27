Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.72.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

