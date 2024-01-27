Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $169.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.24.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 985,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,800. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $154.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

