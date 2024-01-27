Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $123.46. 2,857,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

