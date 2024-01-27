Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $123.46. 2,849,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

