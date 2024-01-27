Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
RCL stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $123.46. 2,849,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.
Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.