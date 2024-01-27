Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

SAFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 221,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 470.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Safehold by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

