Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 7.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 357,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,030,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. HC Wainwright raised Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $9,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

