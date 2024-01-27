SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.79

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $174.30, with a volume of 462474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

