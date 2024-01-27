SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $251.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $309.52. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

