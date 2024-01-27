Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.78. 1,582,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

