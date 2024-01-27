Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 1,043,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,790. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

