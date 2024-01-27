Scotiabank Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDA. Citigroup increased their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.96.
MDA Stock Down 3.3 %
MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.4977698 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
