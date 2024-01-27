Scotiabank Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDA. Citigroup increased their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.96.

Get MDA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Stock Down 3.3 %

MDA stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$12.66.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.4977698 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.