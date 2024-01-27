Scotiabank Lowers Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$74.50

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$74.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$76.79.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$71.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.42. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2562538 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

