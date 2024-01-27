Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,755. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after buying an additional 183,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

