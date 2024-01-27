Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy Sells 2,411 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$33,778.11.

Robert Brent Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Seabridge Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,527. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.34 and a 12-month high of C$21.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.64.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

