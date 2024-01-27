Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

