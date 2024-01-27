Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,997. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,274.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

