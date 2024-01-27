Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,631 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
