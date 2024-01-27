Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,631 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,593. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.