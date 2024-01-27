Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NRG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

