Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.50. 1,782,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

View Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.