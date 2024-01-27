ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 103,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,902. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90.
ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares
About ServisFirst Bancshares
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
Featured Stories
