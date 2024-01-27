ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 103,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,902. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

About ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

