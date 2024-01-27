Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average is $273.36. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 35.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,249,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,879,000 after buying an additional 326,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

