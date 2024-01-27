Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of ITV traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.76 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,646. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 57.86 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40.
