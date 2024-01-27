Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITV traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.76 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,646. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 57.86 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

