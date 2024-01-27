Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Titon stock remained flat at GBX 80 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688. The company has a market capitalization of £9 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.30. Titon has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Titon’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

