Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 46.7%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 33,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $268.80.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
