Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 46.7%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 33,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $268.80.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

