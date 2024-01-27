Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Rises By 710.6%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 710.6% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

