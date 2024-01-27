Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Drops By 61.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of BJDX stock remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,373. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $954,030.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

