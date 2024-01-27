Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Increases By 100.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ BREZR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,155. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

