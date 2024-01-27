Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Rises By 462.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BHFAL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 30,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

