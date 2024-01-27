Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Rises By 230.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,155. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.