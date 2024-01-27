Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Declines By 69.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

