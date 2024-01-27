Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Drops By 49.6%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BTCS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,891. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

