Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Drops By 95.6%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CaixaBank Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,448. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
CaixaBank Company Profile
