Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Drops By 95.6%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,448. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

