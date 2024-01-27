Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Grows By 516.7%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.05 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,622. Focus Impact Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

