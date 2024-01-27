Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Increases By 933.3%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.0 days.

Gecina Stock Performance

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $114.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Gecina has a 12-month low of $114.15 and a 12-month high of $125.33.

Get Gecina alerts:

About Gecina

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.