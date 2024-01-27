Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Increases By 933.3%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.0 days.
Gecina Stock Performance
Shares of GECFF remained flat at $114.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27. Gecina has a 12-month low of $114.15 and a 12-month high of $125.33.
About Gecina
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gecina
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.