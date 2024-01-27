Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Grows By 800.0%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.