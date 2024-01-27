Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Grows By 800.0%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KRMA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
