Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Grows By 800.0%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

