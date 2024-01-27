Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Declines By 98.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 407,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,346. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

