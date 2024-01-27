Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expands By 835.8%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 835.8% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 24.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MINM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 340,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Minim has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 59.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minim will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Cash Hitchcock acquired 743,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $1,122,447.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,447.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

