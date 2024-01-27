Short Interest in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Drops By 17.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 11,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. 746,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOG

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.