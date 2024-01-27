Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 34.5%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sonova Price Performance
Sonova stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 4,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Sonova has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Sonova Company Profile
