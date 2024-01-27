Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Declines By 34.5%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonova stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 4,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Sonova has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

